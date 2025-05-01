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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is a transition metal?
A
Neon (Ne)
B
Bromine (Br)
C
Iron (Fe)
D
Sodium (Na)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what defines a transition metal: Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, typically groups 3 through 12, and they have partially filled d orbitals.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Neon (Ne) is a noble gas in group 18, Bromine (Br) is a halogen in group 17, Iron (Fe) is in group 8, and Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in group 1.
Recall that transition metals are characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and often have colored compounds due to d-electron transitions.
Recognize that Iron (Fe) is located in the d-block and meets the criteria of a transition metal, while Neon, Bromine, and Sodium do not.
Conclude that among the given options, Iron (Fe) is the transition metal.
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