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Multiple Choice
In Period 2 of the periodic table (Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, Ne), which element has the smallest atomic mass?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Lithium (Li)
C
Boron (B)
D
Neon (Ne)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic mass refers to the average mass of atoms of an element, measured in atomic mass units (amu), and generally increases as you move from left to right across a period in the periodic table.
Identify the elements in Period 2: Lithium (Li), Beryllium (Be), Boron (B), Carbon (C), Nitrogen (N), Oxygen (O), Fluorine (F), and Neon (Ne).
Recall or look up the approximate atomic masses of these elements to compare them. For example, Lithium has an atomic mass around 6.94 amu, Beryllium about 9.01 amu, and so on.
Compare the atomic masses of the given options: Oxygen (O), Lithium (Li), Boron (B), and Neon (Ne) to determine which has the smallest value.
Conclude that the element with the smallest atomic mass among the options is the one with the lowest atomic mass value, which is Lithium (Li).
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Master Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules