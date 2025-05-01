Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is a transition metal?
A
Neon (Ne)
B
Iron (Fe)
C
Sulfur (S)
D
Sodium (Na)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what defines a transition metal: Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, typically groups 3 through 12, and they have partially filled d orbitals.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Neon (Ne) is a noble gas in group 18, Sulfur (S) is a nonmetal in group 16, Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in group 1, and Iron (Fe) is located in group 8, which is part of the d-block.
Recall that transition metals are characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and often have colored compounds due to d-electron transitions.
Since Iron (Fe) is in the d-block and meets the criteria of having partially filled d orbitals, it is classified as a transition metal.
Therefore, among the given options, Iron (Fe) is the transition metal.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules