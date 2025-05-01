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Multiple Choice
In the context of naming binary molecular compounds, what is the correct name for ?
A
Dinitrogen monoxide
B
Nitrogen dioxide
C
Nitrogen(I) oxide
D
Nitrogen oxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in the compound: the formula NO₂ consists of nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O).
Recognize that this is a binary molecular compound, meaning it is composed of two nonmetal elements.
Use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element: 'mono-' for one, 'di-' for two, etc. Since there is one nitrogen atom and two oxygen atoms, the prefixes would be 'mono-' for nitrogen (often omitted for the first element) and 'di-' for oxygen.
Combine the element names with the appropriate prefixes: 'nitrogen' for N and 'oxide' for O, applying the prefix 'di-' to oxygen to indicate two atoms, resulting in 'nitrogen dioxide'.
Note that the prefix 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element, so 'nitrogen dioxide' is the correct name for NO₂.
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