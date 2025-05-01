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Multiple Choice
In the binary molecular compound , what is the correct name using Greek prefixes?
A
Phosphorus pentoxide
B
Phosphorus(V) oxide
C
Diphosphorus pentoxide
D
Diphophorus pentaoxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in the compound \( \mathrm{P_2O_5} \). Here, \( \mathrm{P} \) stands for phosphorus and \( \mathrm{O} \) stands for oxygen.
Recognize that this is a binary molecular compound, meaning it consists of two nonmetal elements bonded together.
Use Greek prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element in the compound. The prefixes are: mono- (1), di- (2), tri- (3), tetra- (4), penta- (5), etc.
Apply the prefixes to the element names: since there are 2 phosphorus atoms, use 'di-' to get 'diphosphorus'; since there are 5 oxygen atoms, use 'penta-' to get 'pentoxide'. Note that the 'a' in 'penta-' is retained because 'oxide' starts with a vowel.
Combine the names with prefixes to form the correct name: 'diphosphorus pentoxide'. Remember that the prefix 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element if there is only one atom, but here we have two phosphorus atoms, so 'di-' is necessary.
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