Identify each component of air given in the problem: Carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is a compound made of carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded; water vapor (H\_2O) is also a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms; oxygen gas (O\_2) is a molecule made of two oxygen atoms, which is an element because it contains only one type of atom; argon (Ar) is a noble gas and exists as single atoms, making it an element.