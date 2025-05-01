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Multiple Choice
Which component of air is an element (rather than a compound or mixture)?
A
Carbon dioxide
B
Water vapor
C
Argon
D
Oxygen gas ()
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1
Understand the difference between elements, compounds, and mixtures: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom, a compound consists of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together, and a mixture is a physical combination of substances that are not chemically bonded.
Identify each component of air given in the problem: Carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is a compound made of carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded; water vapor (H\_2O) is also a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms; oxygen gas (O\_2) is a molecule made of two oxygen atoms, which is an element because it contains only one type of atom; argon (Ar) is a noble gas and exists as single atoms, making it an element.
Recognize that argon is a noble gas and exists as individual atoms, not bonded to other atoms, so it is an element rather than a compound or mixture.
Confirm that carbon dioxide and water vapor are compounds because they contain more than one type of atom chemically bonded together.
Conclude that among the options, argon is the component of air that is an element.
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