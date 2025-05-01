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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds is considered inorganic?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the difference between organic and inorganic compounds. Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often with oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements. Inorganic compounds generally do not contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds.
Step 2: Examine each compound given in the problem. The first compound, C\_2H\_5OH (ethanol), contains carbon and hydrogen bonded together, so it is organic.
Step 3: The second compound, C\_2H\_6 (ethane), also contains carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together, making it an organic compound.
Step 4: The third compound, C\_6H\_12O\_6 (glucose), is a sugar molecule with carbon-hydrogen bonds, so it is organic as well.
Step 5: The last compound, N\_2O (nitrous oxide), contains nitrogen and oxygen but no carbon-hydrogen bonds, so it is classified as an inorganic compound.
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