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Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is an inorganic compound?
A
B
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D
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Understand the difference between organic and inorganic compounds: Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often with oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements. Inorganic compounds generally do not contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds.
Examine each given chemical formula to identify the presence of carbon and hydrogen bonds:
For \(\mathrm{C_2H_5OH}\) (ethanol), note that it contains carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together, which is characteristic of organic compounds.
For \(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\) (glucose), observe that it also contains carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together, making it an organic compound.
For \(\mathrm{N_2O_5}\) (dinitrogen pentoxide), notice that it contains nitrogen and oxygen atoms but no carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, indicating it is an inorganic compound.
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