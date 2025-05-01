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Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is a compound?
A
B
C
D
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1
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance made up of two or more different elements chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Identify each substance given: Cu is copper, a single element; H₂O is water, made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded; N₂ is nitrogen gas, consisting of two nitrogen atoms bonded together; O is oxygen, which here likely refers to a single oxygen atom or element.
Determine which substances are elements and which are compounds: Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds have two or more different atoms bonded.
Recognize that H₂O contains two different elements (hydrogen and oxygen) chemically bonded, fitting the definition of a compound.
Conclude that among the options, H₂O is the compound, while Cu, N₂, and O are elements or elemental forms.
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