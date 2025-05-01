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Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state electron configuration for sulfur (S)?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of sulfur (S), which tells you the total number of electrons to place in the electron configuration. Sulfur has an atomic number of 16, so it has 16 electrons.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, and so on. Electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first.
Start filling the orbitals with electrons, keeping in mind the maximum number of electrons each type of orbital can hold: s orbitals hold 2 electrons, p orbitals hold 6 electrons.
Write the electron configuration by adding electrons to each orbital in order until all 16 electrons are accounted for. This means filling 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, and then placing the remaining electrons in the 3p orbital.
Double-check that the total number of electrons in your configuration adds up to 16 and that the distribution follows the Pauli exclusion principle and Hund's rule for electron placement within orbitals.
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