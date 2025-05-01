Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state (simplified noble-gas) electron configuration for bromine (Br)?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of bromine (Br), which is 35. This tells us bromine has 35 electrons in its neutral ground state.
Recall the order of filling electron orbitals according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, 3d, 4p, and so on.
Use the noble gas shorthand notation to simplify the electron configuration. Find the noble gas preceding bromine, which is argon (Ar) with 18 electrons. Represent the first 18 electrons as \([\mathrm{Ar}]\).
Add the electrons beyond argon to the configuration by filling the 4s orbital with 2 electrons, the 3d orbital with 10 electrons, and then place the remaining 5 electrons in the 4p orbital.
Write the full ground-state electron configuration for bromine in noble gas shorthand as \([\mathrm{Ar}]\,4s^{2}\,3d^{10}\,4p^{5}\).
Watch next
Master The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules