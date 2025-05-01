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Multiple Choice
Which three principles guide writing the ground-state electron configuration of an atom?
A
Aufbau principle, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, and Charles's law
B
Le Châtelier's principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Boyle's law
C
Hund's rule, law of definite proportions, and Graham's law
D
Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that writing the ground-state electron configuration involves determining how electrons fill atomic orbitals in the lowest energy arrangement.
Identify the three key principles that guide this process: the Aufbau principle, the Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule.
The Aufbau principle states that electrons occupy the lowest energy orbitals available before filling higher energy orbitals. This helps determine the order in which orbitals are filled.
The Pauli exclusion principle states that no two electrons in an atom can have the same set of four quantum numbers, meaning each orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins.
Hund's rule states that when electrons occupy orbitals of the same energy (degenerate orbitals), one electron enters each orbital singly before any orbital gets a second electron, minimizing electron repulsion.
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