Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which element in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) is the most reactive under typical conditions?
A
Magnesium (Mg)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Beryllium (Be)
D
Barium (Ba)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Group 2 elements, known as alkaline earth metals, have reactivity that generally increases as you move down the group in the periodic table.
Recall that reactivity in metals is related to how easily they lose their outermost electrons to form positive ions; this is influenced by atomic size and ionization energy.
Note that as you move down Group 2 from Beryllium (Be) to Barium (Ba), the atomic radius increases and the ionization energy decreases, making it easier for the atom to lose electrons and thus more reactive.
Identify the elements listed: Beryllium (Be), Magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca), and Barium (Ba), and recognize that Barium is lower in the group than the others.
Conclude that since reactivity increases down the group, Barium (Ba) is the most reactive among the given options under typical conditions.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules