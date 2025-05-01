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Multiple Choice
To which element group does argon belong?
A
Halogens (Group 17)
B
Alkali metals (Group 1)
C
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
D
Noble gases (Group 18)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of argon on the periodic table. Argon has the atomic number 18.
Recall that the periodic table is divided into groups (columns) numbered from 1 to 18, each representing elements with similar chemical properties.
Understand that Group 17 contains halogens, which are highly reactive nonmetals like fluorine and chlorine.
Recognize that Group 1 contains alkali metals, which are very reactive metals like sodium and potassium, and Group 2 contains alkaline earth metals, which are somewhat less reactive metals like magnesium and calcium.
Know that Group 18 contains noble gases, which are inert or very low reactivity gases like helium, neon, and argon. Since argon is in Group 18, it belongs to the noble gases.
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