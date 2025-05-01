Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In its ground state, how many occupied electron shells does a neutral sodium atom (Na) have?
A
1
B
4
C
2
D
3
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the electron shells correspond to the principal energy levels around the nucleus, labeled as n = 1, 2, 3, etc.
Determine the atomic number of sodium (Na), which is 11, meaning it has 11 electrons in its neutral state.
Distribute these 11 electrons into shells following the order of filling: the first shell (n=1) can hold up to 2 electrons, the second shell (n=2) can hold up to 8 electrons, and the third shell (n=3) can hold up to 18 electrons.
Fill the shells in order: place 2 electrons in the first shell, then 8 electrons in the second shell, and the remaining electrons go into the third shell.
Count how many shells have electrons after this distribution; the number of occupied shells corresponds to the number of shells that contain at least one electron.
Watch next
Master Electronic Structure: Shells Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules