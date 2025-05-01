Compare this with the other elements: Sodium (Na) has 11 electrons, configuration \$1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^1\(, so the second level is full but there is an electron in the third level; Oxygen (O) has 8 electrons, configuration \)1s^2 2s^2 2p^4\(, so the second level is not full; Magnesium (Mg) has 12 electrons, configuration \)1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2$, so the second level is full but electrons also occupy the third level.