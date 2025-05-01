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Multiple Choice
In a multi-electron atom, which principal electron shell has the highest energy?
A
The shell that contains a total of electrons
B
The shell closest to the nucleus, regardless of
C
The shell with the smallest principal quantum number
D
The shell with the largest principal quantum number
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in a multi-electron atom, the energy of an electron shell is primarily determined by its principal quantum number, denoted as \(n\).
Recall that the principal quantum number \(n\) indicates the main energy level or shell of an electron and can take positive integer values (1, 2, 3, ...).
Recognize that as \(n\) increases, the electron shell is generally farther from the nucleus and has higher energy because electrons are less tightly bound.
Note that while other factors like electron-electron interactions and subshell energies affect the exact energy, the principal quantum number \(n\) is the main factor in determining the shell's energy order.
Therefore, the shell with the largest principal quantum number \(n\) has the highest energy among the principal electron shells in a multi-electron atom.
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