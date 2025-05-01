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Multiple Choice
In a simplified model of the atom, which subatomic particle is typically considered the smallest?
A
Nucleus
B
Proton
C
Electron
D
Neutron
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus.
Recall that protons and neutrons have roughly the same mass, which is significantly larger than the mass of an electron.
Recognize that the nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) is much larger in mass compared to the electron cloud, but the electron itself is much smaller in size and mass compared to protons and neutrons.
Identify that among the options (nucleus, proton, neutron, electron), the electron is the smallest subatomic particle in terms of mass and size.
Conclude that the electron is typically considered the smallest subatomic particle in the simplified atomic model.
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