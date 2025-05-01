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Multiple Choice
In a neutral atom, what primarily determines the mass of the atom?
A
The total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus
B
The total number of electrons in the electron cloud
C
The number of energy levels (shells) occupied by electrons
D
The total electrical charge of the nucleus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom consists of a nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) and an electron cloud (containing electrons).
Recall that protons and neutrons each have a mass close to 1 atomic mass unit (amu), while electrons have a much smaller mass (about 1/1836 of a proton).
Recognize that the mass of an atom is primarily due to the particles in the nucleus because protons and neutrons contribute most of the mass.
Note that the number of electrons and the number of energy levels (shells) do not significantly affect the atom's mass because electrons are very light and energy levels are just regions where electrons are likely to be found.
Conclude that the total mass of a neutral atom is mainly determined by the sum of protons and neutrons in its nucleus.
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