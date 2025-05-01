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Multiple Choice
What is the main difference between an ion and a neutral atom?
A
An ion is formed by changing the number of protons, while a neutral atom is formed by changing the number of electrons.
B
An ion has a nucleus, while a neutral atom does not have a nucleus.
C
An ion has a net electric charge because it has gained or lost electrons, while a neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
D
An ion always has more protons than electrons, while a neutral atom always has more electrons than protons.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The number of protons defines the element and is always constant for a given atom.
Recognize that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons (positively charged) and electrons (negatively charged), resulting in no overall electric charge.
Know that an ion is formed when an atom gains or loses electrons, which changes the balance between positive and negative charges.
Realize that if an atom loses electrons, it becomes a positively charged ion (cation), and if it gains electrons, it becomes a negatively charged ion (anion).
Conclude that the main difference is that ions have a net electric charge due to an imbalance in the number of protons and electrons, whereas neutral atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no net charge.
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