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Multiple Choice
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with ?
A
Neon (Ne)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Fluorine (F)
D
Oxygen (O)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'isoelectronic': atoms or ions that have the same number of electrons are called isoelectronic.
Determine the number of electrons in the given species: Fluorine ion with a positive charge, written as \(F^{+}\), means fluorine has lost one electron. Since a neutral fluorine atom has 9 electrons, \(F^{+}\) has \$9 - 1 = 8$ electrons.
Identify the neutral atom with the same number of electrons: Look for a neutral atom that naturally has 8 electrons.
Recall the atomic numbers of the given options: Neon (Ne) has 10 electrons, Sodium (Na) has 11, Fluorine (F) has 9, and Oxygen (O) has 8 electrons.
Conclude that Oxygen (O), with 8 electrons, is isoelectronic with \(F^{+}\) because they both have the same number of electrons.
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