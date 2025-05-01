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Multiple Choice
Which electron configuration is correct for a sodium ion, ?
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Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the electron configuration of a neutral sodium (Na) atom. Sodium has an atomic number of 11, so it has 11 electrons. The electron configuration is written by filling orbitals in order of increasing energy: \$1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^1$.
Step 2: Recognize that a sodium ion, \(\mathrm{Na}^+\), is formed when sodium loses one electron. This means the ion has one less electron than the neutral atom, so it has 10 electrons.
Step 3: Remove one electron from the highest energy orbital of the neutral sodium atom. Since the last electron is in the \$3s\( orbital, removing it leaves the electron configuration as \)1s^2 2s^2 2p^6$.
Step 4: Write the electron configuration for \(\mathrm{Na}^+\) using the remaining 10 electrons, which corresponds to the electron configuration of neon, a noble gas: \$1s^2 2s^2 2p^6$.
Step 5: Confirm that this configuration is stable and corresponds to a full octet in the second shell, which is typical for a positively charged sodium ion.
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