Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which Lewis electron-dot structure is correct for carbon dioxide, , assuming all atoms have complete octets and formal charges are minimized?
A
(each O has two lone pairs; C has no lone pairs)
B
(each O has three lone pairs; C has no lone pairs)
C
(one O has three lone pairs; the other O has one lone pair)
D
(each O has one lone pair; C has no lone pairs)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the total number of valence electrons available for the CO\_2 molecule. Carbon has 4 valence electrons, and each oxygen has 6 valence electrons, so total valence electrons = 4 + 2 \(\times\) 6 = 16 electrons.
Step 2: Arrange the atoms with carbon as the central atom and oxygen atoms on either side. Connect each oxygen to carbon with a single bond initially, using 2 electrons per bond.
Step 3: Complete the octets of the oxygen atoms by adding lone pairs around each oxygen until each has 8 electrons total (including bonding electrons). Then, check the carbon atom's octet and add multiple bonds (double or triple bonds) as needed to satisfy the octet rule for carbon.
Step 4: Calculate the formal charges for each atom using the formula: Formal charge = (Valence electrons) - (Nonbonding electrons) - 1/2(Bonding electrons). Adjust the bonding arrangement to minimize formal charges on all atoms, aiming for zero or charges closest to zero.
Step 5: Identify the Lewis structure where carbon is double bonded to each oxygen (O=C=O), each oxygen has two lone pairs, carbon has no lone pairs, and all atoms have complete octets with minimized formal charges. This structure is the correct Lewis electron-dot structure for CO\_2.
Watch next
Master Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules