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Multiple Choice
What is the full electron configuration for sulfur (S, atomic number 16)?
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the atomic number of sulfur, which is 16. This means sulfur has 16 electrons to place in its electron configuration.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, and so on.
Fill the orbitals in order, placing electrons according to their maximum capacities: 1s can hold 2 electrons, 2s can hold 2, 2p can hold 6, 3s can hold 2, and 3p can hold 6.
Add electrons stepwise: fill 1s with 2 electrons, 2s with 2 electrons, 2p with 6 electrons, 3s with 2 electrons, and then place the remaining electrons in 3p orbitals.
Since sulfur has 16 electrons, after filling 1s, 2s, 2p, and 3s orbitals (which account for 12 electrons), place the remaining 4 electrons in the 3p orbital, resulting in the configuration: \(1\,s^{2} 2\,s^{2} 2\,p^{6} 3\,s^{2} 3\,p^{4}\).
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