Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the correct name for the binary molecular compound ?
A
Phosphorus(IV) oxide
B
Phosphorus pentoxide
C
Tetraphosphorus decaoxide
D
Tetraphosphorus decoxide
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the compound is a binary molecular compound composed of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, indicated by the formula \(P_4O_{10}\).
Recall the naming rules for binary molecular compounds: use prefixes to denote the number of atoms of each element (mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-, hepta-, octa-, nona-, deca-). The first element keeps its full name, and the second element's name is modified to end with '-ide'.
Apply the prefixes to the elements: 'tetra-' for 4 phosphorus atoms and 'deca-' for 10 oxygen atoms. Note that the prefix 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element if there is only one atom, but here we have four phosphorus atoms, so 'tetra-' is used.
Combine the names with the prefixes: 'tetraphosphorus' for \(P_4\) and 'decaoxide' for \(O_{10}\) (oxygen changes to oxide).
Put it all together to form the correct name: 'tetraphosphorus decoxide'. This follows the standard nomenclature for binary molecular compounds.
Watch next
Master Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules