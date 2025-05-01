Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. These compounds typically consist of a metal cation and a non-metal anion. Understanding ionic compounds is essential for naming ions, as it helps to identify the charge and the elements involved.

Cation and Anion Cations are positively charged ions that result from the loss of electrons, while anions are negatively charged ions formed by the gain of electrons. In the case of Sr²⁺, strontium has lost two electrons, making it a cation. Recognizing the difference between these two types of ions is crucial for correctly naming them.