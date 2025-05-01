Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ions Ions are charged particles that form when atoms gain or lose electrons. A positively charged ion, known as a cation, occurs when an atom loses one or more electrons, while a negatively charged ion, called an anion, forms when an atom gains electrons. Understanding the nature of ions is crucial for naming them correctly.

Monatomic Ions Monatomic ions consist of a single atom with a positive or negative charge. For example, Li⁺ is a monatomic cation formed from lithium, which has lost one electron. Recognizing the difference between monatomic and polyatomic ions is essential for accurate nomenclature in chemistry.