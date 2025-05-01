Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an ion carries, which is determined by the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of Au³⁺, the '³⁺' indicates that the gold ion has lost three electrons, resulting in a positive charge. Understanding ionic charge is essential for naming ions correctly, as it influences the Roman numeral notation used in naming. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Transition Metals Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, known for their ability to form various oxidation states. Gold (Au) is a transition metal that can exhibit multiple oxidation states, including +1, +3, and others. Recognizing that transition metals often require Roman numerals in their names helps in accurately identifying their ionic forms. Recommended video: Guided course 03:30 03:30 Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals