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Multiple Choice
What is the primary purpose of the periodic table in chemistry?
A
To provide the melting and boiling points of every element as the main organizing feature
B
To show the reaction rates of all elements with oxygen under standard conditions
C
To organize the elements in a way that reveals periodic trends in their properties and groups elements with similar chemical behavior
D
To list elements only in order of increasing atomic mass with no relation to chemical properties
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is a tool used in chemistry to organize elements based on their atomic structure and properties.
Recognize that the primary organizing principle of the periodic table is the atomic number, which is the number of protons in an element's nucleus.
Know that elements are arranged in rows (periods) and columns (groups or families) so that elements with similar chemical properties fall into the same group.
Identify that this arrangement reveals periodic trends, such as changes in atomic radius, electronegativity, and ionization energy, as you move across periods or down groups.
Conclude that the main purpose of the periodic table is to organize elements to show these periodic trends and group elements with similar chemical behavior, rather than focusing on melting points, reaction rates, or simply atomic mass.
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