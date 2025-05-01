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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, what do the horizontal rows (periods) indicate?
A
The chemical family (group) and similar reactivity patterns
B
The number of valence electrons for the elements in that row
C
The principal energy level (highest occupied electron shell) of the atoms in that period
D
Whether an element is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into horizontal rows called periods and vertical columns called groups or families.
Recall that each period corresponds to the filling of a principal energy level (or electron shell) in the atoms of the elements in that row.
Recognize that as you move from left to right across a period, electrons are added to the same principal energy level, increasing the atomic number by one for each element.
Note that the number of valence electrons changes across a period, but the period itself specifically indicates the highest occupied principal energy level, not the valence electron count or chemical family.
Therefore, the horizontal rows (periods) indicate the principal energy level (highest occupied electron shell) of the atoms in that period.
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