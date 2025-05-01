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Multiple Choice
Which element in Period 3 of the periodic table is classified as a metalloid?
A
Aluminum (Al)
B
Argon (Ar)
C
Sulfur (S)
D
Silicon (Si)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of elements: Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids have distinct properties. Metalloids have characteristics intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Identify Period 3 elements: Period 3 of the periodic table includes the elements from Sodium (Na) to Argon (Ar). The elements are Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, and Ar.
Recall the typical classification of these elements: Metals are usually on the left side (Na, Mg, Al), nonmetals on the right side (P, S, Cl, Ar), and metalloids are found along the dividing line between metals and nonmetals.
Locate Silicon (Si) in Period 3: Silicon is positioned between Aluminum (a metal) and Phosphorus (a nonmetal), which is the typical position for metalloids.
Conclude that Silicon (Si) is the metalloid in Period 3 because it exhibits properties of both metals and nonmetals, unlike Aluminum (metal), Argon (noble gas), and Sulfur (nonmetal).
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