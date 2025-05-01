Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the Lewis structure of the ion , how many lone pairs are on the central bromine atom?
A
1 lone pair
B
3 lone pairs
C
4 lone pairs
D
2 lone pairs
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the ion BrF\_2\^−. Since bromine (Br) is less electronegative than fluorine (F), bromine will be the central atom.
Determine the total number of valence electrons available. Bromine has 7 valence electrons, each fluorine has 7 valence electrons, and there is an extra electron due to the negative charge. So, total valence electrons = 7 (Br) + 2 × 7 (F) + 1 (charge) = 22 electrons.
Draw single bonds between the central bromine atom and each fluorine atom. Each bond uses 2 electrons, so 2 bonds use 4 electrons. Subtract these from the total valence electrons: 22 - 4 = 18 electrons remaining.
Distribute the remaining electrons as lone pairs to satisfy the octet rule for the fluorine atoms first. Each fluorine needs 6 more electrons (3 lone pairs) to complete its octet, so 2 fluorines × 6 electrons = 12 electrons used. Subtract these from the remaining electrons: 18 - 12 = 6 electrons left.
Assign the remaining 6 electrons as lone pairs on the central bromine atom. Since each lone pair consists of 2 electrons, 6 electrons correspond to 3 lone pairs on bromine.
Watch next
Master Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules