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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the difference between a neutral atom and an ion?
A
An atom contains only protons and neutrons, while an ion contains protons, neutrons, and electrons.
B
An atom is electrically neutral (equal numbers of protons and electrons), while an ion has a net charge because it has gained or lost electrons.
C
An atom and an ion differ only in the number of neutrons; ions have more neutrons than atoms.
D
An atom always has more protons than electrons, while an ion always has more electrons than protons.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of an atom. An atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral.
Step 2: Recognize that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons, which means the positive and negative charges balance out, resulting in no overall charge.
Step 3: Define an ion as an atom or molecule that has gained or lost one or more electrons, causing it to have a net electrical charge (either positive or negative).
Step 4: Note that the number of protons in the nucleus does not change when an atom becomes an ion; only the number of electrons changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference between a neutral atom and an ion is that a neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons (no net charge), while an ion has an unequal number of electrons and protons, resulting in a net charge.
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