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Multiple Choice
Which element has a ground-state electron configuration that ends in (i.e., a filled subshell)?
A
Cerium (Ce)
B
Lutetium (Lu)
C
Gadolinium (Gd)
D
Ytterbium (Yb)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for an element whose ground-state electron configuration ends with a completely filled f subshell, specifically \(n^1f^{14} n^2d^{10} n^3p^6\), indicating a filled f subshell with 14 electrons.
Recall that the f subshell can hold a maximum of 14 electrons, and elements with a filled f subshell are typically the lanthanides or actinides, where the 4f or 5f orbitals are being filled.
Identify that the notation \(n^1f^{14}\) refers to the f subshell being fully occupied, and the subsequent \(n^2d^{10} n^3p^6\) indicates that the d and p subshells in higher principal energy levels are also filled, suggesting a stable, noble gas-like configuration after the f block.
Review the electron configurations of the given elements (Cerium, Lutetium, Gadolinium, and Ytterbium) to determine which one has a fully filled f subshell (14 electrons). For example, Ytterbium (Yb) has the electron configuration ending in \$4f^{14} 6s^2$, indicating a filled 4f subshell.
Conclude that the element with the ground-state electron configuration ending in a filled f subshell (\(f^{14}\)) is the one whose electron configuration matches this pattern, which is Ytterbium (Yb).
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