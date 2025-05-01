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Multiple Choice
Based on periodic trends, which element has the highest electronegativity on the Pauling scale?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Cesium (Cs)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Fluorine (F)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.
Recall the general periodic trend for electronegativity: it increases across a period (left to right) and decreases down a group (top to bottom) on the periodic table.
Identify the positions of the given elements on the periodic table: Cesium (Cs) is in Group 1 and Period 6, Oxygen (O) is in Group 16 and Period 2, Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17 and Period 3, and Fluorine (F) is in Group 17 and Period 2.
Compare their positions based on the trend: since electronegativity increases across a period and up a group, elements in the top right corner (excluding noble gases) have the highest electronegativity.
Conclude that Fluorine (F), being in Period 2 and Group 17, has the highest electronegativity on the Pauling scale among the elements listed.
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