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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is NOT a metalloid?
A
Silicon (Si)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Germanium (Ge)
D
Arsenic (As)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a metalloid is. Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. They are typically semiconductors and have a mix of metallic and nonmetallic characteristics.
Step 2: Identify the elements listed: Silicon (Si), Calcium (Ca), Germanium (Ge), and Arsenic (As).
Step 3: Recall the position of these elements on the periodic table. Metalloids are usually found along the 'stair-step' line that divides metals and nonmetals.
Step 4: Recognize that Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge), and Arsenic (As) are all located along this stair-step line and are classified as metalloids.
Step 5: Note that Calcium (Ca) is an alkaline earth metal located in Group 2 of the periodic table and is not a metalloid, but a metal.
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