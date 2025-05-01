Table of contents
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Problem 71
Textbook Question
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3: 1. decreases2. increases3. remains the sameGoing down Group 6A (16),d. the number of valence electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number for Group 6A (16) in the periodic table.
Recall that the group number for main group elements indicates the number of valence electrons.
Understand that all elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons.
Recognize that going down a group does not change the number of valence electrons.
Conclude that the number of valence electrons remains the same going down Group 6A (16).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Group 6A Elements
Group 6A, also known as Group 16, includes elements like oxygen, sulfur, and selenium. These elements are characterized by having six valence electrons in their outer shell, which influences their chemical reactivity and bonding behavior. Understanding the properties of these elements is crucial for predicting trends as you move down the group.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:38
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and are essential for determining how an element will react chemically. In Group 6A, all elements have six valence electrons, which remain constant as you move down the group. This constancy is important for understanding the chemical properties and reactivity of these elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For Group 6A, while some properties like atomic size and electronegativity change, the number of valence electrons remains the same. Recognizing these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
