Group Number The group number in the periodic table indicates the column in which an element is located. Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties and have the same number of valence electrons. For example, barium is located in Group 2, which means it is an alkaline earth metal and has similar characteristics to other elements in that group.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element reacts with others. For barium, which is in Group 2, it has two valence electrons, which influences its reactivity and the types of compounds it can form.