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Multiple Choice
If an atom gains or loses electrons, it becomes a:
A
neutral atom
B
molecule
C
ion
D
isotope
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom is composed of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons have a positive charge, electrons have a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral.
Recognize that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons, so the overall charge is zero.
When an atom gains electrons, it has more electrons than protons, resulting in a negative charge. When it loses electrons, it has fewer electrons than protons, resulting in a positive charge.
An atom with a net positive or negative charge due to the loss or gain of electrons is called an ion.
Note that a molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond, and an isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, so these terms do not describe the charged state of an atom.
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