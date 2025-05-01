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Multiple Choice
In ion formation, if an atom loses an electron, it becomes a(n):
A
Neutral atom with no net charge
B
Isotope of the same element
C
Cation (positively charged ion)
D
Anion (negatively charged ion)
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1
Understand that atoms are made up of protons (positive charge), electrons (negative charge), and neutrons (neutral charge). The overall charge of an atom depends on the balance between protons and electrons.
When an atom loses an electron, it loses a negative charge, which means the number of protons (positive charges) exceeds the number of electrons (negative charges).
Because there are now more positive charges than negative charges, the atom becomes positively charged.
A positively charged ion formed by the loss of one or more electrons is called a cation.
Therefore, when an atom loses an electron, it becomes a cation, not a neutral atom, isotope, or anion.
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