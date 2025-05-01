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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, which statement best describes the difference between an element and a compound?
A
An element is always a mixture of substances, whereas a compound is always a pure substance.
B
An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, whereas a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios.
C
An element can be separated into simpler substances by chemical reactions, whereas a compound cannot be chemically separated.
D
An element is made of molecules, whereas a compound is made of atoms that are not bonded to each other.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together in fixed ratios.
Step 3: Recognize that both elements and compounds are pure substances, but the key difference lies in their composition: elements have only one kind of atom, while compounds have multiple kinds of atoms bonded together.
Step 4: Note that compounds can be separated into their constituent elements by chemical reactions, whereas elements cannot be broken down further by chemical means.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the given statements and identify the one that correctly describes the difference between an element and a compound.
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