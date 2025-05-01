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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, what is the smallest unit of a compound that still retains the compound’s chemical properties?
A
A molecule
B
A proton
C
An atom
D
An element
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1
Understand the classification of matter, which includes elements, compounds, and mixtures. Elements are pure substances made of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together.
Recall that an atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element, but not necessarily the properties of a compound.
Recognize that a proton is a subatomic particle found within an atom and does not represent the chemical properties of a compound or element by itself.
Identify that a molecule is the smallest unit of a compound that retains all the chemical properties of that compound because it consists of two or more atoms bonded together in a specific arrangement.
Conclude that the smallest unit of a compound retaining its chemical properties is a molecule.
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