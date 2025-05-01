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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, what is the smallest unit of a compound that still retains the compound’s chemical properties?
A
An element
B
A mixture
C
An atom
D
A molecule
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of matter: Matter can be classified into elements, compounds, and mixtures. Elements consist of only one type of atom, compounds consist of two or more different atoms chemically bonded, and mixtures are physical combinations of substances.
Recall the definition of an atom: An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element, but it does not represent a compound.
Recall the definition of a molecule: A molecule is the smallest unit of a compound that retains the chemical properties of that compound. It consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
Compare the options: An element is a pure substance made of one type of atom, a mixture is a physical blend of substances, and an atom is the smallest unit of an element, not a compound.
Conclude that the smallest unit of a compound that still retains the compound’s chemical properties is a molecule.
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