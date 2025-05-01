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Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is a compound?
A
Air (a mixture of gases)
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between elements, compounds, and mixtures: Elements consist of only one type of atom, compounds consist of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together, and mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Identify each substance given: Air is a mixture of different gases, helium (He) is an element, oxygen gas (O\_2) is a molecule made of two oxygen atoms (an element in molecular form), and water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded.
Recognize that a compound must have atoms of different elements chemically bonded together, which excludes air (a mixture), helium (a single element), and oxygen gas (a molecule of one element).
Confirm that water (H\_2O) fits the definition of a compound because it contains hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded chemically in a fixed ratio.
Therefore, the substance that is a compound among the options is water (H\_2O).
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