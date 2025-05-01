Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
Problem 93
Textbook Question
A white solid with a melting point of 730 degree C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the characteristics of the white solid: It has a specific melting point and decomposes into simpler substances when electricity is passed through it, indicating it is a compound.
Consider the properties of the molten metal: Since it cannot be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means, it is classified as an element.
Examine the brown gas: Similar to the molten metal, it cannot be decomposed into simpler substances, classifying it as an element.
Understand that compounds are substances that can be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while elements cannot be broken down further.
Conclude that the white solid is a compound, the molten metal is an element, and the brown gas is also an element.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures
In chemistry, substances are classified as elements, compounds, or mixtures. Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances. Compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in fixed proportions, while mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Naming Ionic Compounds
Electrolysis
Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electricity to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In this context, passing electricity through the molten white solid indicates that it is likely an ionic compound, which can be decomposed into its constituent elements. The production of a molten metal and a gas during electrolysis suggests that the original compound is breaking down into simpler substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 2
Physical and Chemical Properties
Understanding the physical and chemical properties of substances is crucial for classification. The white solid's melting point indicates it is likely a compound, while the inability to break down the molten metal and brown gas further suggests they are elements. Recognizing these properties helps in determining whether a substance is a mixture, compound, or element based on its behavior during chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Physical Properties Example
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning