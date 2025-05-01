Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures In chemistry, substances are classified as elements, compounds, or mixtures. Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances. Compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in fixed proportions, while mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.

Electrolysis Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electricity to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In this context, passing electricity through the molten white solid indicates that it is likely an ionic compound, which can be decomposed into its constituent elements. The production of a molten metal and a gas during electrolysis suggests that the original compound is breaking down into simpler substances.