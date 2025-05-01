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Multiple Choice
A compound differs from an element in that a compound:
A
consists of only one type of atom
B
can be decomposed into simpler substances by chemical means
C
cannot be separated into simpler substances by any means
D
has a variable composition because its components can be mixed in any ratio
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made up of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Recall that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means because they are the simplest form of matter.
Recognize that compounds can be decomposed into simpler substances (elements or simpler compounds) by chemical reactions, such as decomposition or electrolysis.
Note that compounds have a fixed, definite composition with atoms combined in specific ratios, unlike mixtures which can vary in composition.
Conclude that the key difference is that compounds can be chemically decomposed into simpler substances, whereas elements cannot.
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