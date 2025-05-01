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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the difference between an element and a compound in the classification of matter?
A
An element can be separated into simpler substances by physical methods, while a compound cannot be separated by any means.
B
An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
C
An element contains molecules, while a compound contains atoms.
D
An element is always a mixture of isotopes, while a compound is always a mixture of elements.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Step 3: Recognize that elements are the simplest forms of matter and cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical or chemical methods, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical reactions.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements to identify which correctly distinguishes elements from compounds based on their composition and bonding.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement describing an element as a pure substance made of only one type of atom, and a compound as a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, best captures the fundamental difference between elements and compounds.
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