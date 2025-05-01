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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, which statement best describes the difference between an element and a compound?
A
An element is a homogeneous mixture, whereas a compound is a heterogeneous mixture.
B
An element can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, whereas a compound cannot be separated by chemical means.
C
An element contains molecules, whereas a compound contains only atoms.
D
An element is made of only one type of atom, whereas a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Step 3: Recognize that elements are the simplest forms of matter and cannot be decomposed into simpler substances by chemical reactions, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical means.
Step 4: Differentiate between mixtures and pure substances. Mixtures (homogeneous or heterogeneous) contain two or more substances physically combined, whereas elements and compounds are pure substances with fixed compositions.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference is that an element contains only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
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