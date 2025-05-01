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Multiple Choice
An atom has 38 protons and 50 neutrons. What element is it (and what isotope is specified by these numbers)?
A
Strontium-50
B
Strontium-88
C
Rubidium-88
D
Zirconium-88
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element by the number of protons. The number of protons defines the atomic number (Z), which determines the element. Here, the atom has 38 protons, so find the element with atomic number 38 on the periodic table.
Recall that the element with atomic number 38 is Strontium (Sr).
Determine the isotope by calculating the mass number (A), which is the sum of protons and neutrons: \(A = Z + N\), where \(Z\) is the number of protons and \(N\) is the number of neutrons.
Calculate the mass number for this atom: \(A = 38 + 50\).
Express the isotope notation by combining the element symbol with the mass number, written as Element-A (e.g., Strontium-88).
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