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Multiple Choice
Which ion would combine with to form a neutral ionic compound with the formula unit ?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charge on the given cation, which is \(Ba^{2+}\), meaning it has a +2 charge.
Look at the formula unit \(BaCl_2\) and recognize that it is electrically neutral overall, so the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge.
Since there are two chloride ions (\(Cl\)) in the formula, and the compound is neutral, each chloride ion must have a charge that balances the +2 charge of \(Ba^{2+}\) when multiplied by 2.
Recall that the chloride ion is \(Cl^{-}\), which has a -1 charge, so two \(Cl^{-}\) ions give a total charge of -2, balancing the +2 charge of \(Ba^{2+}\).
Compare the charges of the other ions given (\(Na^{+}\), \(O^{2-}\), \(N^{3-}\)) and determine which one would combine with \(Ba^{2+}\) to form a neutral compound with the formula \(BaCl_2\); the correct ion must be \(Cl^{-}\).
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